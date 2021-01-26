Mboweni on politics and policy-making: 'One cannot have everything at the same time'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has opened up about policy-making in politics, saying the two are “inextricably bound”.

The outspoken minister took to his preferred medium, Twitter, on Monday to share insights about politics and policy-making.

With a career spanning more than four decades in politics, Mboweni said there was no such thing as a data-driven, value-neutral policy.

“Over the many years I have been active in politics, I have learnt policy-making is inextricably bound with politics. There is nothing like a data-driven, value-neutral policy - [it] does not exist. But the rubber hits the tar when one has to make trade-offs,” said Mboweni.