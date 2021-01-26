Politics

Stop hoarding Covid vaccines, Cyril Ramaphosa tells rich countries

26 January 2021 - 10:51 By Reuters
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged wealthy countries to stop hoarding excess Covid-19 vaccines. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged wealthy countries to stop hoarding excess Covid-19 vaccines. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged wealthy countries to stop hoarding excess Covid-19 vaccines that they had ordered but did not immediately need, saying the world needed to act together to fight the pandemic.

“We need those who have hoarded the vaccines to release the vaccines so that other countries can have them,” Ramaphosa told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

“The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines ... Some countries even acquired up to four times what their population needs ... to the exclusion of other countries.”

Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the African Union (AU), said African countries wanted access to vaccines as quickly as other nations.

SA's Covid outbreak is the worst in Africa, and the continent as a whole is struggling to secure sufficient vaccines to start countrywide inoculation programmes for its 1.3 billion people.

“We are all not safe if some countries are vaccinating their people and other countries are not vaccinating,” Ramaphosa said. “We all must act together in combating the coronavirus.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Moderna plans trial of altered Covid vaccine booster to address SA variant

Moderna said on Monday it plans to start clinical trials of an altered booster version of its Covid-19 vaccine aimed at the South African variant ...
News
18 hours ago

Gauteng needs millions of vaccine doses to achieve herd immunity

Medical teams caring for the sickest Covid-19 patients who require ventilation will be the first to receive a vaccine dose come February 1.
News
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa vows to keep public abreast of developments on vaccine acquisition

President Cyril Ramaphosa says details of government deals with vaccine manufacturers will be released as and when negotiations are concluded and ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Human ’til the end: SA mourns the loss of ANC ‘father figure’ Jackson Mthembu Politics

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X