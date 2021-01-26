WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears State Security Agency-related evidence from Loyiso Jafta

This is according to Sydney Mufamadi, the former chairperson of the high-level panel into SSA, which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018.

According to Mufamadi, an agent of SSA testified to the panel that special ops had a project called “Project Commitment”, which he said was meant for the financial upkeep of Zuma, to the tune of millions of rand.

The operation, Mufamadi added, involved cash payments of R25m a month in the 2015/16 financial year, “via” former state security minister David Mahlobo, for the benefit of Zuma.

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE