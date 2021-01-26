Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears State Security Agency-related evidence from Loyiso Jafta

26 January 2021 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture  will continue to hear evidence related to the State Security Agency (SSA) from the agency's acting director-general Loyiso Jafta.

On Monday the commission heard how former president Jacob Zuma was a beneficiary of millions of rand from the SSA's special operations unit between 2015 and 2017.


This is according to Sydney Mufamadi, the former chairperson of the high-level panel into SSA, which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018.

According to Mufamadi, an agent of SSA testified to the panel that special ops had a project called “Project Commitment”, which he said was meant for the financial upkeep of Zuma, to the tune of millions of rand.

The operation, Mufamadi added, involved cash payments of R25m a month in the 2015/16 financial year, “via” former state security minister David Mahlobo, for the benefit of Zuma.

The hearing continues.

