ActionSA proposes Covid-19 multiparty platform which excludes EFF and ANC

ActionSA has proposed a multiparty platform to encourage a unified response to the Covid-19 crisis, but excluding the ANC and EFF.

On Tuesday, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he had written to leaders of several opposition parties to initiate the engagement platform.

The parties include the DA, UDM, FF Plus, ACDP, COPE, IFP and Mmusi Maimane’s One SA movement.

Mashaba said the EFF was deliberately excluded because it was “a threat to our hard-won constitutional democracy and a party that openly champions the collapse of the economy”.

“Until now, opposition political parties have expressed themselves individually in response to government’s mismanagement of the pandemic that has clearly emerged in 2021,” said Mashaba.