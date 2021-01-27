Politics

ANC appoints replacement for Jackson Mthembu and four other MPs who died

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
27 January 2021 - 18:12
Former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu will be replaced as an MP by Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng.
Former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu will be replaced as an MP by Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The ANC in parliament has moved swiftly to replace former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu as an MP.

Mthembu died last week from Covid-19 and was buried in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

The ANC on Wednesday announced that he will be replaced as an MP by Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had appointed small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to act as the minister in the presidency “until further notice”.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni appointed acting minister in the presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed minister of small business development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as acting minister in the presidency until ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Four other vacant positions were also filled after the deaths of MPs Pumza Dyantyi, Loyiso Mpumlwana, Nomvuzo Shabalala and Nombulelo Hermans.

Dyantyi was replaced by former OR Tambo District municipal mayor Dingaan Myolwa.

Kavilan Pillay from KwaZulu-Natal replaced Mpumlwana, who died in December last year, while Nkosinathi Dlamini, also from KZN, replaced Shabalala, who died in the same month.

Ponani Makhubele from Limpopo has replaced Herans, who died earlier this month from Covid-19 related complications.

Majodina welcomed the new members whom she said were sworn in earlier on Wednesday in a hybrid swearing-in ceremony by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli.

As the ANC in parliament, we have full confidence that they will serve the people of SA with distinction,” said Majodina.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Police got it wrong, says Bheki Cele over maskless Mpumalanga premier

Police minister Bheki Cele has admitted that police "badly" managed the mask matter involving Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.
Politics
6 hours ago

'What a calm soul': nurse describes late minister Jackson Mthembu

A nurse who looked after the late minister Jackson Mthembu while he was in hospital described him as a “calm” and “humble soul”.
Politics
3 days ago

Parliament looking to spend as little as possible on scaled-down Sona

The budget is R2.2m but National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise says government 'doesn't want to spend a cent of that money'
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma gave the woema to the SSA’s dirtiest dealings, state capture probe told Politics
  2. Gwede Mantashe Foundation axes its COO Politics

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X