Arthur Fraser fights back against R125m claim by SSA's Loyiso Jafta

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
27 January 2021 - 12:30
Former SSA director-general Arthur Fraser has disputed claims made by his successor Loyiso Jafta at the state capture inquiry.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser has disputed claims made by his successor Loyiso Jafta that R125m disappeared from the agency's coffers under his watch. 

Jafta made the claim at the Zondo commission on Tuesday.

But on Wednesday, Fraser's lawyer, advocate Rapulane Kgoroeadira, said Jafta was telling “deliberate falsehoods”.


According to Fraser, the R125m that was unaccounted for in the 2017-18 financial year, which Jafta claimed emanated from operations housed at Fraser's office, was in fact occasioned by Jafta failing to do his job. 

“This being almost three years since our client [Fraser] left SSA, this was the first time that he heard about this huge amount of money being unaccounted for under his watch,” said Kgoroeadira.

“Mr Jafta, as the accounting officer, had a duty to raise these worrying findings with Mr Fraser and he knew where Mr Fraser was but did nothing about it.

“For the record, we have been advised that the R125m was unaccounted for during the 2017-2018 financial year owing to SSA, under Mr Jafta's leadership, not supporting the auditor-general with the supporting documents which they had and continue to have, while SSA conducted what is clearly a malicious investigation against Mr Fraser.”

TimesLIVE

