IN QUOTES | SA is not out of the woods with tropical storm Eloise, says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday cautioned South Africans that the weather conditions following tropical storm Eloise are expected to hit the country again in the coming days.

She was providing an update on the government’s response to the storm which made landfall from Mozambique.

The minister said the storm is not only responsible for fatalities but has also destroyed government infrastructure like buildings and bridges. She commended the emergency and rescue services for their swift responses and efforts to help affected communities.