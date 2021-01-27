IN QUOTES | Lesufi says 'heads will roll' over 'dodgy' R431m schools sanitation bill

Speaking on the allegations in an interview on 702, Lesufi said he did not know about the amount spent. He vowed to launch a probe and that heads would roll.

Here are five quotes from his interview.

Taken aback by the report

“I was not aware, I only became aware when the journalist requested the information, and when I went through the report I was completely taken aback.”

Disgusted, to say the least

“I have taken the decision that I need to get law-enforcement agencies to dig deep and investigate this matter. I am disgusted. Whoever was responsible must know we will take appropriate action.”

Accountability

“As a political office, we are held accountable for things that are just sometimes far from us. There is a separate authority, there are things the operation office must do and there are things the political office must do.”

Endorsement

“What I knew and endorsed, was that every school must be given a certain amount of money so that when there is a case of Covid-19, they don't have to write reports to a district office.”

Unwarranted publicity

“This publicity is completely unwarranted and not needed. I take full responsibility. I am responsible for this department.”

On social media, users shared their shock at the news, with some saying Lesufi should face the music.