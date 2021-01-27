Politics

IN QUOTES | Lesufi says 'heads will roll' over 'dodgy' R431m schools sanitation bill

27 January 2021 - 10:06
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is disgusted and was caught unawares about the allegedly dodgy spending of about R431m for the decontamination, deep-cleaning and sanitising of schools.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is disgusted and was caught unawares about the allegedly dodgy spending of about R431m for the decontamination, deep-cleaning and sanitising of schools.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is “disappointed and disgusted” in the way his department spent R431m on sanitising schools.

TimesLIVE said that a report compiled by the head of department and CFO revealed that allegedly dodgy spending of about R431m for decontamination, disinfection and cleaning of educational facilities commenced in June 2020 in preparation for the opening of schools on June 8.

The process involved 2,207 schools and 38 administration buildings.

It has been alleged that a number of companies awarded tenders to sanitise schools did not have any expertise and experience and were not part of the cleaning industry.

Lesufi 'shocked' over R431m dodgy spending to sanitise Gauteng schools

The Gauteng education department has vowed to take action after a report revealed allegedly dodgy spending of about R431m for the decontamination, ...
News
22 hours ago

Speaking on the allegations in an interview on 702, Lesufi said he did not know about the amount spent. He vowed to launch a probe and that heads would roll.

Here are five quotes from his interview.

Taken aback by the report

“I was not aware, I only became aware when the journalist requested the information, and when I went through the report I was completely taken aback.”

Disgusted, to say the least 

“I have taken the decision that I need to get law-enforcement agencies to dig deep and investigate this matter. I am disgusted. Whoever was responsible must know we will take appropriate action.”

Accountability

“As a political office, we are held accountable for things that are just sometimes far from us. There is a separate authority, there are things the operation office must do and there are things the political office must do.”

Endorsement 

“What I knew and endorsed, was that every school must be given a certain amount of money so that when there is a case of Covid-19, they don't have to write reports to a district office.”

Unwarranted publicity

“This publicity is completely unwarranted and not needed. I take full responsibility. I am responsible for this department.”

On social media, users shared their shock at the news, with some saying Lesufi should face the music.

READ MORE

Third matric marker in Gauteng succumbs to Covid-19

A third matric exam marker in Gauteng has died from Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for the postponement of schooling to be gazetted
News
1 week ago

Another Gauteng matric exam marker dies from Covid-19

A second matric exam marker from Jeppe High School for Boys marking centre in Gauteng has died from Covid-19.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zuma gave the woema to the SSA’s dirtiest dealings, state capture probe told Politics
  2. Gwede Mantashe Foundation axes its COO Politics

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X