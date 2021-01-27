NFP threatens legal action against Sahpra over Ivermectin

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has threatened legal action against the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) if it does not respond to an application to authorise the sale of Ivermectin by Thursday.

Attorney Prabashni Subrayan Naidoo said she was instructed by the NFP to address a letter to Sahpra on Monday.

Ivermectin, which was hailed as a revolutionary drug in the 1980s and works by paralysing and killing parasites in livestock, has been gaining traction as a “miracle cure” for Covid-19 patients.

However, Sahpra prohibited the drug for human consumption on December 22 last year after it was promoted on several social media platforms as having “cured” people of Covid-19. It is therefore illegal to dispense the drug in the country.

The regulatory body is expected to hold a media briefing regarding Ivermectin on Wednesday.