Parliament looking to spend as little as possible on scaled-down Sona

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has promised that parliament will spend the bare minimum on this year's state of the nation address (Sona).

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Modise said despite the R2.2m budget set aside for the event, parliament will not be spending much of it because of the nature of the sitting.

Sona will be held on February 11 and due to the lockdown restrictions parliament will do away with the pomp and ceremony that usually accompanies the event.

According to a parliamentary statement read out at Wednesday's briefing, the joint sitting will take a hybrid format, with only 50 MPs and guests physically attending.

“We don't want to spend R2m. We don't want to spend a cent of that money at all because we have other needs, but we are saying that this was the budget.

“We think the most that we will spend will be the cost of the webinar because we are not going to be serving anything other than water in the chamber,” said Modise.