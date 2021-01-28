5 things to know about acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has been appointed as the acting minister in the presidency, after the death of Jackson Mthembu last week.
Mthembu died of Covid-19 complications at the age of 62 after testing positive for the virus a week earlier. His funeral was held in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Ntshavheni would step in as the acting minister until further notice.
Here are five things to know about Ntshavheni:
Minister of small business development
Ntshavheni is the minister of small business development and was appointed to the position in May 2019.
She will continue to perform her responsibilities as the minister in the department of small business development while acting as minister in the presidency.
Qualifications
Ntshavheni was born on January 30 1977, and holds a MBA degree from Bradford University in the UK (2008).
Her other qualifications include BA Hons Development Studies (1999) and BA Hon Labour Relations (1999), both from the University of Johannesburg.
Previous positions
Ntshavheni served as the municipal manager of Ba-Phalaborwa Municipality in Limpopo from April 2008 until November 2010.
Her previous professional responsibilities include tourism manager at Trade and Investment Limpopo and chief information officer for the department of local government and housing in the province. She was also the spokesperson for the premier of Limpopo.
Member of ANC Youth League's NEC
Ntshavheni is also a member of the ANC Youth League's national executive committee (NEC) and is active in several youth and community structures.
In the run-up to the tumultuous Nasrec conference in December 2017, she campaigned for Ramaphosa in her home province of Limpopo.
Alleged misuse of state funds
Recently, Ntshavheni dismissed what she called “misinformation” peddled by the DA about the expenditure of the small business Covid-19 relief funds.
In a statement, Ntshavheni denied misusing state funds meant to be used for Covid-19 relief for small businesses.