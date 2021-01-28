5 things to know about acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has been appointed as the acting minister in the presidency, after the death of Jackson Mthembu last week.

Mthembu died of Covid-19 complications at the age of 62 after testing positive for the virus a week earlier. His funeral was held in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Ntshavheni would step in as the acting minister until further notice.