ANC unlikely to contest Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral election

To avoid a humiliating defeat, the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay is not expected to field a candidate when councillors elect a mayor on Thursday.

The party has only 49 seats, while the current coalition government of the DA, UDM, COPE, UF and AIC has 63.

The decision not to field a candidate was taken by ANC branch chairs, secretaries and the regional task team (RTT) during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

This was after a faction of the ANC had proposed that the party nominate and support EFF councillor Amandlangawethu Madaka for the job.

