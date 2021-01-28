Dire state of municipal finances in the spotlight at cabinet lekgotla

Another likely subject at the lekgotla is the budgetary constraints and how the government should prioritise its programmes.

Though the ANC has given the government a mandate on various issues, Ntshavheni said, the procurement of the vaccine remained the key focus.

“I’m sure all of you are aware that the governing party has given us certain mandates, but it remains the responsibility of government to prioritise those mandates because we live in an environment where our fiscal outlook is not very good. Therefore, there must be prioritisation as certain things will not be able to be executed, as acknowledged by the governing party.”

The ANC national executive committee lekgotla last week tasked its deployees in government to look into extending the R350 Covid-19 relief grant for unemployed people and the Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (Ters) for workers laid off because of the lockdown.

Recipients of the grant have also pleaded with the government to extend the payment of the grant that was discontinued in October. The government would this weekend discuss where the money for the R350 grant could come from. ​

“What the governing party had indicated to us is that they understand that there are budgetary constraints.”

She said that regarding Ters, the ANC has said the government must go back and negotiate because negotiations are going on with the minister for employment and labour in Nedlac, the bargaining council and the relevant forums.

“So government must prioritise depending on what the budget can cover. The priority that we are very clear on is about getting vaccinations to the majority of South Africans so we can attain herd immunity,” Ntshavheni said.

TimesLIVE