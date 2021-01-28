Politics

Mayihlome Tshwete and Mbalula vs Maimane: Inside the trio’s spicy Twitter exchange

28 January 2021 - 11:30
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete tag-teamed against One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane in a feisty Twitter exchange. File image.
Image: Sunday Times

Political squabbles continue to play out in public with transport minister Fikile Mbalula and former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete "tag-teaming" against One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane on Twitter.

It all started when Maimane threw a jab at ANC “proverbs”, using a picture of the party's late former leader Nelson Mandela.

Reacting to the shade, Tshwete replied to Maimane using a picture of him in boxing gear.

“Not you mocking Madiba's boxing,” he said.

Maimane took the jab lightly, saying that was a great pic of him.

“Madiba was a good leader but not a good boxer. I thought you understood memes,” he said.

“The topic is the ANC and its multiple proverbs. What is your favourite ANC proverb, is it 'Mayi please help'?" Maimane asked.

In response, Tshwete said, “The actual phrase is 'mayihloplease' ... research a little better in your attempts to sound like the natives.” 

The phrase was coined by veteran television and radio broadcaster, Dumile Mateza, after his 2019 embarrassing moment on Twitter.

Catching wind of the exchange, Mbalula said he has never heard Maimane saying anything against the DA, “the people who messed you up politically”. 

“Not that you are wrong for exposing wrongdoing in government,” Mbalula said.

Responding to Mbalula, Maimane said he has extensively discussed his departure from the DA and he can't “keep discussing issues of an ex”. 

“I am discussing national issues. Have you asked Panyaza Lesufi what happened to the R431m? Or how a school was built on unsuitable land for R82m?” Maimane asked Mbalula.

“Fine, 'we are full of proverbs'. You did not answer my question,” Mbalula responded.

Maimane asked Mbalula and Tshwete when the ANC would focus on the fundamentals that people put them in the office to deliver.

“While you are in an answering mood, I am still waiting for a response to what I asked you. When will the people of SA get the looted Covid-19 money back?” Maimane asked.

