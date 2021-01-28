Mayihlome Tshwete and Mbalula vs Maimane: Inside the trio’s spicy Twitter exchange
Political squabbles continue to play out in public with transport minister Fikile Mbalula and former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete "tag-teaming" against One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane on Twitter.
It all started when Maimane threw a jab at ANC “proverbs”, using a picture of the party's late former leader Nelson Mandela.
“We are going to investigate” - an ANC proverb. pic.twitter.com/zmfb2rGz4n— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 27, 2021
“I am shocked” - an ANC proverb. pic.twitter.com/OpBQhSyu4q— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 27, 2021
“We are going to create jobs for the youth.” An #ANCProverb pic.twitter.com/rB7V9DJDte— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 27, 2021
Reacting to the shade, Tshwete replied to Maimane using a picture of him in boxing gear.
“Not you mocking Madiba's boxing,” he said.
Maimane took the jab lightly, saying that was a great pic of him.
“Madiba was a good leader but not a good boxer. I thought you understood memes,” he said.
“The topic is the ANC and its multiple proverbs. What is your favourite ANC proverb, is it 'Mayi please help'?" Maimane asked.
Thats a great pic of me.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 27, 2021
Madiba was a good leader but not a good boxer. I thought you understood memes🤷🏾♂️.
The topic is the ANC and its multiple proverbs. What is your favorite ANC proverb, is it “Mayi please help” ?
In response, Tshwete said, “The actual phrase is 'mayihloplease' ... research a little better in your attempts to sound like the natives.”
The phrase was coined by veteran television and radio broadcaster, Dumile Mateza, after his 2019 embarrassing moment on Twitter.
the actual phrase is "mayihloplease"...research a little better in your attempts to sound like the natives https://t.co/k2DqRlQKeC— Mayi (@MTshwete) January 27, 2021
Catching wind of the exchange, Mbalula said he has never heard Maimane saying anything against the DA, “the people who messed you up politically”.
“Not that you are wrong for exposing wrongdoing in government,” Mbalula said.
I've never heard you say something about DA ,The people who messed you up politically not that you are wrong for exposing wrong doing in government.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 27, 2021
Responding to Mbalula, Maimane said he has extensively discussed his departure from the DA and he can't “keep discussing issues of an ex”.
“I am discussing national issues. Have you asked Panyaza Lesufi what happened to the R431m? Or how a school was built on unsuitable land for R82m?” Maimane asked Mbalula.
The whole ANC can tag team but you won’t defeat the obvious truth. The ANC is full of proverbs but lacking substance.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 27, 2021
“We will fight corruption”
“We will investigate”
“We will provide 6 million jobs”
“We will fight GBV”
27 years later and the promises have been exposed.
“Fine, 'we are full of proverbs'. You did not answer my question,” Mbalula responded.
Maimane asked Mbalula and Tshwete when the ANC would focus on the fundamentals that people put them in the office to deliver.
“While you are in an answering mood, I am still waiting for a response to what I asked you. When will the people of SA get the looted Covid-19 money back?” Maimane asked.
Here is an interview I did with the BBC on leaving my ex.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 27, 2021
Seeing as how you are saying you have not heard me say anything.
You have clearly been listening selectively. https://t.co/gvBTc6ABYW