WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears State Security Agency related evidence

State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has vowed to keep a close watch on developments at the Zondo commission after her unsuccessful bid to block her department's acting director-general from leading damning evidence against the institution.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dlodlo said she “has decided to reserve the right to file a formal substantive application to the commission”.

This was after the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday threw out an application by Dlodlo to block SSA acting DG Loyiso Jafta from presenting evidence before the inquiry, arguing that allowing him to do so would compromise national security.

Zondo rejected that argument and allowed Jafta to proceed with his evidence, which painted a grim picture of the state of the SSA and how its resources, including hundreds of millions of rand, were abused for the alleged benefit of former president Jacob Zuma, his cronies and members of his ANC faction.

Dlodlo on Wednesday said she attempted to block Jafta from testifying because she wanted him to brief her first, so that she could appraise President Cyril Ramaphosa of the situation.