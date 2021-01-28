Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears State Security Agency related evidence

28 January 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Fingers are being pointed at former president Jacob Zuma again, at the state capture inquiry. A witness identified only as “Ms K”, says State Security Agency funds were channelled towards the former president.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has vowed to keep a close watch on developments at the Zondo commission after her unsuccessful bid to block her department's acting director-general from leading damning evidence against the institution.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dlodlo said she “has decided to reserve the right to file a formal substantive application to the commission”.

This was after the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday threw out an application by Dlodlo to block SSA acting DG Loyiso Jafta from presenting evidence before the inquiry, arguing that allowing him to do so would compromise national security.

Zondo rejected that argument and allowed Jafta to proceed with his evidence, which painted a grim picture of the state of the SSA and how its resources, including hundreds of millions of rand, were abused for the alleged benefit of former president Jacob Zuma, his cronies and members of his ANC faction.

Dlodlo on Wednesday said she attempted to block Jafta from testifying because she wanted him to brief her first, so that she could appraise President Cyril Ramaphosa of the situation.

