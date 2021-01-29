DA calls for answers on R260m invoiced by SANDF for 'emergency' Cuban drug

The DA is demanding that the Military Command Council (MCC) and minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appear before parliament to account for the millions the defence force spent on an unregistered Cuban drug to fight Covid-19.

Its call comes in the wake of a statement by the SA National Defence Force on Friday in which it said it had procured Heberon interferon-alfa-2b, a skin cancer drug, from Cuba for use solely by its members who were employed to assist the country in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.