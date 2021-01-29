Mboweni wants your tips for this year's budget speech — here are some of the suggestions
Ahead of this year’s much-anticipated annual national budget speech, finance minister Tito Mboweni has called for South Africans to send him their tips on how to improve the country’s ailing economy.
On Thursday, Mboweni announced he was taking tips from the public. He said contributions can be submitted via the national treasury website and through treasury’s official Twitter account.
The date for the budget speech is yet to be announced. It usually comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address, which is set to take place on February 11.
Now, we are approaching BUDGET 2021. The SA National Treasury will invite YOU to offer “TIPS FOR MoF”. MoF=Minister of Finance. I will take your Tips for MoF seriously. Go to the @TreasuryRSA Twitter account to offer your Budget2021 Tips.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 27, 2021
This is not the first time Mboweni has called on the public to forward comments and suggestions on the economic conditions and other issues they want government to highlight.
Last year, Mboweni said it was time for SA to get moving by taking “many steps at a time” or else it would be “game over”.
“Throughout history, those who wanted to change society have not been conformists but contrarians. I am in the faction of contrarians.
“If you cannot effect deep structural economic reforms, then game over! Stay as you are and you are downgraded to junk status,” he said at the time.
On Twitter, many users said government should eradicate corruption, reduce tax rates, and stop bailouts for state-owned enterprises.
Others made light of the call, telling Mboweni to “cook less and think more”.
Here is a snapshot of some of the top tips put forward:
#CutTheFat before you tax!— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 28, 2021
- No more bailouts
- Reduce the Cabinet
- Scrap VIP protection for every Minister & Deputy
- Stop buying & upgrading Ministerial housing
- Stop hiring consultants for Ministers that have no idea how to do their jobs!#TipsForMoF - no consulting fees https://t.co/o4ZTqQhclG
Minister please stop allowing people above 60 to continue working in public service they leave and create space for young effective employees. Amendment pension years is required reduced to 55— MORWA DOUBLE ENGINE (@MKJDIESEL) January 27, 2021
@TreasuryRSA Not only continue Section 12J, promote it to taxpayers. The rules have been correctly fine tweaked. Let the Private Sector allocate capital. Just look how much more efficient it is. https://t.co/Xsu9xWd0N3— Darryn Faulds (@darryngolf) January 27, 2021
Stop breaking the taxpayer's back by giving ministers & MECs housing & clothing allowance, bodyguards & bloated staff compliment— McLarence (@ClarenceBaloyi) January 27, 2021
And this thing of having two capitals is senseless
Lastly, attach the assets of corrupt officials & looting state coffers should be treason
Tips for MoF— Pr¡$¢@✌️B (@PriscaBaloy) January 27, 2021
*No tax increases except for millionaires and politicians 🤞🏽
*Invest in social workers:There will be an increased need for them as as result of Covid19 deaths
*Don't form a committee to investigate stolen funds..rhumelani ti Hawks🚔
I had a good credit record. Plans was to buy a house. Pandemic started. Partner lost his income, We couldn't manage to pay debts, so stopped paying just to stay afloat. Now we in so much debt and credit record tarnished. I am sure I am not the on SA'n. Help us!— What the F**k (@SonOfGO60940584) January 28, 2021
Minister instead of taking more from us as Tax lets recover the R9b stolen by SSA or the R431 wasted by Gauteng on deep cleaning or the billions spent on PPE corruption or the R10b we know we wasting on SAA for political purposes - time for your leadership— Howard sackstein (@Howardsackstein) January 27, 2021
Cut down on tax and all terminations of employment pay out must be 0 - 5% taxed, unemployment is extremely high. Let go of SAA and get honest private company to run without interference. Get tax returns from companies with +3million turnover. No SOE bailouts anymore.— sayit (@sayit75772063) January 27, 2021
**NO TAX INCREASE.— matheko morare (@MathekoMorare) January 27, 2021
-Half the staff in parliament.
-Salary cuts for ALL parliamentarians incl the Pres.
-Cut back on the blue brigade envoy.
-No renovations for ALL parliament staff.
-STOP funding ZONDO COMMISSION.
-STOP bailing out SOEs.
-STOP LOOTING.