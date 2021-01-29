Mboweni wants your tips for this year's budget speech — here are some of the suggestions

This is not the first time Mboweni has called on the public to forward comments and suggestions on the economic conditions and other issues they want government to highlight.

Last year, Mboweni said it was time for SA to get moving by taking “many steps at a time” or else it would be “game over”.

“Throughout history, those who wanted to change society have not been conformists but contrarians. I am in the faction of contrarians.

“If you cannot effect deep structural economic reforms, then game over! Stay as you are and you are downgraded to junk status,” he said at the time.

On Twitter, many users said government should eradicate corruption, reduce tax rates, and stop bailouts for state-owned enterprises.

Others made light of the call, telling Mboweni to “cook less and think more”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the top tips put forward: