Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues to hear evidence related to State Security Agency

29 January 2021 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry continues to hear evidence related to the State Security Agency (SSA) from “Ms K”.

On Thursday, the inquiry heard evidence relating to former state security minister David Mahlobo, who has been ducking and diving from accounting for his role in the illegalities that took place in the SSA under his watch.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Instead, when an investigation team set up by the new regime at SSA tried to get answers from him in 2018, Mahlobo threatened to spill the beans on then-minister of state security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

This was revealed at the  inquiry on Thursday during the testimony of an unidentified operative referred to as “Ms K”.

Mahlobo stands accused of having collected cash payments for two suspicious SSA operations.

One mission was named Project Commitment, under which Mahlobo allegedly collected R78m in cash. The money, the inquiry heard, was said to be intended for then president Jacob Zuma, though no-one had proof Zuma received the money.

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Broken Silence: how ‘Zuma’s spy’ spent R1bn of SSA cash in 6 years

Witnesses say from as early as 2008 Dlomo started recruiting operatives who would serve Zuma’s ‘interests’ when he became president
Politics
16 hours ago

MaNtuli feels vindicated after testimony on SSA shenanigans

Nompumelelo Ntuli, the wife of former president Jacob Zuma, has spoken out about the trauma she suffered at the hands of spooks who held her against ...
Politics
1 day ago

Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo collapsed SSA, says witness

An unidentified witness says abuse of the agency’s mandate to enrich Jacob Zuma occurred under their leadership
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Broken Silence: how ‘Zuma’s spy’ spent R1bn of SSA cash in 6 years Politics
  2. Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo collapsed SSA, says witness Politics
  3. Zuma gave the woema to the SSA’s dirtiest dealings, state capture probe told Politics
  4. Write or wrong? ‘No concrete proof of SSA sins, but there’s still evidence’ Politics

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X