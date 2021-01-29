WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues to hear evidence related to State Security Agency

Instead, when an investigation team set up by the new regime at SSA tried to get answers from him in 2018, Mahlobo threatened to spill the beans on then-minister of state security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

This was revealed at the inquiry on Thursday during the testimony of an unidentified operative referred to as “Ms K”.

Mahlobo stands accused of having collected cash payments for two suspicious SSA operations.

One mission was named Project Commitment, under which Mahlobo allegedly collected R78m in cash. The money, the inquiry heard, was said to be intended for then president Jacob Zuma, though no-one had proof Zuma received the money.

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE