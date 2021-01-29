Politics

Zondo commission welcomes ConCourt order for Zuma to appear at inquiry

29 January 2021 - 19:49
Former president Jacob Zuma must appear before the state capture commission of inquiry, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday. File picture.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The state capture commission has welcomed a Constitutional Court ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must appear before the commission.

On Thursday, the country's apex court ordered Zuma to abide by a summons and appear to give evidence before the commission.

The unanimous decision of the court means that should Zuma not appear on February 15, as per his summons, and without sufficient cause, he would not only be in breach of the Commissions Act but would be in breach of an order of the Constitutional Court.

In a statement on Friday, the commission said it believes the judgment upholds the rule of the law and emphasises that no-one is above the law.

“It is also of great importance that the court has made it clear in proceedings of the commission (that) a witness has no right to remain silent and has emphasised that a witness who invokes the privilege against self-incrimination must demonstrate how an answer to a question asked would breach the privilege and that there are sufficient grounds that, in answering a question, the witness will incriminate himself or herself in the commission of a specified crime,” the statement read.

It said it would take the necessary steps to get the judgment and order served on Zuma.

TimesLIVE

