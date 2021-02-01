Database to track any side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines — Zweli Mkhize

“We procure [the vaccine] and those who administer doses will charge the medical aids. Even if you don’t have medical aid you will receive the vaccine. Either way you should not pay. The vaccine is free at the point of service,” he said.

A post-vaccination care and support team will monitor if anyone experiences adverse effects after the injection.

“There is a process of recording everyone who has health concerns after receiving the vaccine. It is standard procedure. If you have a headache, a rash, anything, it has to be recorded so it can be checked if it is related to the vaccine.

“Even if you die in a car accident after being vaccinated, it has to be recorded and you have to be checked if it had anything to do with the vaccine.”

