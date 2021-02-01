Former SSA DG Arthur Fraser lays perjury charge over 'compromising lies'

Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general (DG) Arthur Fraser has laid a criminal charge of perjury against SSA officials, politician Sydney Mufamadi and state capture commission evidence leaders.

“The falsehoods peddled during what our client considers the monumental compromise of the country’s intelligence by SSA officials have left him with no choice but to lay criminal charges against those who conspired to tell the nation blatant and deliberate falsehoods,” said Kgoroeadira Mudau Attorneys.

Fraser laid charges at the Hillbrow police station in Johannesburg on Sunday against:

Sydney Mufamadi , chairperson of the high-level review panel that investigated the SSA;

acting SSA DG Loyiso Jafta

a secret witness named as Ms K;

Mr Y;

commission advocate Paul Pretorius SC; and

advocate Veruschka September.

The attorneys said Fraser believed the evidence was designed to pre-empt his request to assist the commission. They said instead, the commission decided to call these officials and shut the door on him.