'Government is the weakest link,' says Steenhuisen after Ramaphosa address

Not everyone was positively moved by President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of victory of the country's receipt of a million Covid-19 vaccines, the lifting of the beach and alcohol bans and the adjustment of the curfew by a few hours.

The DA on Monday questioned the reasoning behind several of Ramaphosa's latest moves, saying he could have done more.

Ramaphosa announced that the curfew had been adjusted from 11pm to 4am.

On this, DA leader John Steenhuisen said: “We call for the curfew to be lifted completely. Freedom of movement is a basic civil liberty and there is absolutely no justification for denying it. Restaurants that haven’t yet shut shop need all the trading hours they can get. Government is the weakest link.”