Gwede Mantashe's sister dies from Covid-19 related complications

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
01 February 2021 - 11:02
MP Tozama Mantashe has passed away from Covid-19 related complications.
The ANC has passed condolences to the family of its chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, after the passing of his sister Tozama Mantashe from Covid-19 related complications.

Tozama was a MP serving in the trade and industry portfolio committee.

Her death was announced by the party in parliament through a statement on Monday.

As the ANC parliamentary caucus, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Mantashe family, her brother, our national chairperson comrade Gwede Mantashe, minister of mineral resources and energy, as well as her children and loved ones,” the party's parliamentary spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said in a statement

She said the loss of Tozama had left a void.

“[Her death] has robbed the ANC parliamentary caucus of a dynamic gender activist, a cadre who had a deep commitment to the improvement of the conditions of the lives of workers, a working class leader, a champion of rural development and women’s empowerment in a year our movement pays tribute to Mama Charlotte Maxeke,” said Kota.

She said the ANC would miss her love, warmth, collegiality and loyalty to the republic and dedication to the people, especially her love for the Eastern Cape.

“In her honour, we will pick up her spear and continue to fight all forms of gender-based violence and corruption.

We further commit to strengthen our resolve to build a better country for all our people as we battle the second wave of the pandemic,” said Kota.

As we dip our revolutionary banner in her memory, the ANC caucus in parliament strengthens its resolve to hold high the values that comrade Thozi Mantashe stood for, of the creation of our country into a non–racial, non–sexist, prosperous and democratic South Africa.

