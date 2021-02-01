IN FULL | Some bans lifted as SA remains on lockdown level 3: Ramaphosa's address to SA

Research has shown that the risk of transmission of the virus is almost twenty times higher indoors than in outdoor settings.

We continue to ask all South Africans to keep a safe distance of 1.5 metres from other people at all times.

We urge employers to allow their employees to work from home wherever possible, and not to risk transmission where it is not absolutely necessary to do so.

And remember, even if you do not have symptoms, you can still pass the virus to other people.

So wear a mask and ensure that your mask covers your nose and mouth whenever you are in a public place.

If you must have interactions with friends and family do so outside.

Fellow South Africans,

Since the very first case of Covid-19 was discovered in our country, we have mobilised all of the resources at our disposal to protect the lives and livelihoods of all South Africans.

We have been extremely fortunate to receive support from all over the world.

This evening, I wish to recognise in particular the selfless and unwavering assistance of the government and people of Cuba.

True to its history, this small island nation has demonstrated solidarity with the hardest hit countries and sent more than 3,700 Cubans throughout the world to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

In recognition of this effort, the South African Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialised in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics — or as they commonly are known, the Cuban Medical Brigade — for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

In Africa alone, the Brigade had treated more than 38,000 people by the end of November 2020. They are currently still active in many countries, including here in South Africa.

We extend our sincerest gratitude to the people of Cuba for this great demonstration of solidarity and humanity.

Like so many people around the world, we have suffered tremendous loss and endured great sacrifices.

Our lives have changed in profound ways, and we have been forced to adapt to a new and difficult circumstance.

Now, thanks to the heroic efforts of our healthcare workers, the tireless work of our scientists, the bravery of all our frontline workers and the determination of each and every South African, we can finally imagine a world where the virus has been brought under control.

It is up to all of us to bring that world into being. It is up to us not to let down our guard, and to prevent a third wave of infections. It is up to us to protect ourselves, our families and our communities. It is up to us to get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible and stop the virus from spreading further.

Above all, it is up to all of us to keep the flame of hope alive, to remain determined in our commitment to one another and to our country.

Together, we will recover and rebuild. May God Bless South Africa and protect her people.

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Morena boloka Sechaba sahesu. Hosi katekisa Afrika Dzhonga. Here seën Suid Afrika. Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afrika Tshipembe. Nndaa.

I thank you.