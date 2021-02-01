SA to nominate Cuban medics for Nobel prize, says grateful Ramaphosa

SA will nominate the Cuban medical brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for its work around the world to fight Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this in his address to the nation about new Covid-19 regulations on Monday night. Ramaphosa praised Cuba for sending out 3,700 medical professionals around the world to fight the pandemic, including those who came to SA.

“We have been extremely fortunate to receive support from all over the world. This evening I wish to recognise, in particular, the selfless and unwavering assistance of the government and the people of Cuba.