'The ban must stay because of friends the minister keeps?' - 7 reactions to Bheki Cele's booze ban stance

Police minister Bheki Cele has been lambasted on social media for allowing his experiences with friends to influence the ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol.

In a revealing interview with Sunday Times at the weekend, Cele opened up about his anti-booze stance and why he strongly supported the ban.

Cele said his problem was not with people drinking alcohol, but rather how they consume it.

“I don’t have a problem with people who drink socially, but South Africans overdo it. They do not drink alcohol, they are swimming in it,” said Cele.