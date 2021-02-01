Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Scopa chair Themba Godi testifies at state capture inquiry

01 February 2021 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Monday hear parliamentary oversight related evidence from the former chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), Themba Godi.

On Thursday the Constitutional Court ordered former president Jacob Zuma to abide by a summons and appear to give evidence before the commission.

The unanimous decision of the court means that should Zuma not appear on February 15, as per his summons, and without sufficient cause, he would not only be in breach of the Commissions Act but would be in breach of an order of the ConCourt.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In a statement on Friday, the commission said it believes the judgment upholds the rule of the law and emphasises that no-one is above the law.

“It is also of great importance that the court has made it clear in proceedings of the commission [that] a witness has no right to remain silent and has emphasised that a witness who invokes the privilege against self-incrimination must demonstrate how an answer to a question asked would breach the privilege and that there are sufficient grounds that, in answering a question, the witness will incriminate himself or herself in the commission of a specified crime,” the statement read.

It said it would take the necessary steps to get the judgment and order served on Zuma.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

State capture inquiry: Zondo will grill Zuma on spy cash

Next month Jacob Zuma will face tough questions at the Zondo commission.
News
1 day ago

CARTOON | Armed and dangerous: The perilous presidency of Jacob Zuma

This week's revelations at the state capture inquiry gave South Africans an even deeper insight into the perilous presidency of Jacob Zuma.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at inquiry

Former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser's legal team has come out guns blazing after a week of allegations of corruption and ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Booze ban set to be lifted this week, curfew eased and beaches reopened Politics
  2. Broken Silence: how ‘Zuma’s spy’ spent R1bn of SSA cash in 6 years Politics
  3. Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo collapsed SSA, says witness Politics
  4. Zuma gave the woema to the SSA’s dirtiest dealings, state capture probe told Politics

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X