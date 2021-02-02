Politics

'Arrest Zuma' - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi calls for Jacob Zuma's head after ConCourt defiance

02 February 2021 - 11:50
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Zuma must be arrested for defying the ConCourt order. File photo.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

Former president Jacob Zuma must face arrest for defying the Constitutional Court by refusing to testify before the Zondo commission.

This is the view of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ndlozi said if Zuma does not get arrested for flouting the ruling of the highest court in the land, “we can kiss our constitutional order goodbye”.

“Zuma will be arrested and jailed for defying the ConCourt! If this doesn’t happen, then we can kiss our constitutional order goodbye! No-one, not even a sitting president, must defy the highest court in the land with impunity! Do the right thing: arrest Zuma, with no hesitation!” he tweeted on Monday.

The former president released a statement on Monday through the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation, saying he will not appear before the commission. He cited his kinship to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as the main reason.

“Recently, the commission ran to the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to get the court to compel me to give answers at the commission effectively undermining a litany of my constitutional rights, including the right to the presumption of innocence,” said Zuma.

He said he does not fear getting arrested or incarcerated as he had challenged the apartheid regime and was sentenced to 10 years in Robben Island.

“I had never imagined there would come a time when a democratic government in SA built on constitutional values would behave exactly like the apartheid government in creating legal processes designed to target specific individuals in society,” said Zuma.

DA leader John Steenhuisen dismissed Zuma's statement, saying the former president was “the master at casting himself as the victim when he is in fact the villain”.

