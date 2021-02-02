Tribunal corrects error implicating David Makhura in PPE scandal

Gauteng premier David Makhura has successfully cleared his name after being falsely linked to Covid-19 PPE corruption in the province.

The Special Tribunal cleared Makhura of wrongdoing on Monday, after a corrected judgment was issued.

This followed his application to the tribunal judge to clarify that, in her affidavit, the former department of health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya did not say she received names of who should get the PPE contracts from Makhura himself, but rather from his office — which could have been any number of people.

The Special Tribunal has a statutory mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.