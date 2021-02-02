Tribunal corrects error implicating David Makhura in PPE scandal
Gauteng premier David Makhura has successfully cleared his name after being falsely linked to Covid-19 PPE corruption in the province.
The Special Tribunal cleared Makhura of wrongdoing on Monday, after a corrected judgment was issued.
This followed his application to the tribunal judge to clarify that, in her affidavit, the former department of health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya did not say she received names of who should get the PPE contracts from Makhura himself, but rather from his office — which could have been any number of people.
The Special Tribunal has a statutory mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.
Makhura made an application to the Special Tribunal to seek correction on paragraphs 14 and 24 of the tribunal judgment to include the words “Office of” before the words “the Premier”.
Judge SP Mothle accepted and corrected the error made in the judgment handed down last year December.
“I have on receipt of the premier's application, realised that the omission of the word 'Office of' before 'the Premier' and 'the MEC' in the judgment text is capable of being construed to mean that the Tribunal has found or decided that it was the premier personally or the MEC personally, who supplied the names. There was no such decision or finding made on the allegations,” said Monthle.
Makhura welcomed the amended judgment, saying: “I am happy that the statement has been corrected, making it clear that there were no allegations made against the Premier’s involvement in PPE procurement irregularities.”
Makhura reiterated that he has never attempted to enrich himself since taking office.
