Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile

Former president Jacob Zuma was a no-show on Wednesday for what was apparently meant to have been a planned meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile at his home in Umlazi, south of Durban.

On Wednesday morning Khanyile, who is under house arrest, told TimesLIVE he could not divulge the context of Zuma’s visit until they had concluded their talks.

A few hours after confirming the meeting with Zuma, Khanyile said the former president had postponed the meeting.

He could not divulge what their meeting was meant to be about.

“I can only divulge once I have met him. We have been in communication with him, but he deemed it fit to come to visit me. I knew for some time he would be coming but I was only informed on Tuesday that he has confirmed.”