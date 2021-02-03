IN QUOTES | Zukiswa Rantho: Some didn't want Eskom inquiry because ANC members may be implicated

Former ANC MP and chairperson of the inquiry into Eskom, Zukiswa Rantho, on Tuesday alleged before the state capture commission that the Eskom inquiry was opposed by some in the ANC who feared party members may be implicated.

Rantho, the former chairperson of parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee, was quizzed about the events leading up to the establishment of the inquiry in 2017.

Asked why parliament did not investigate other allegations of corruption and state capture, she said members of opposition parties often brought allegations without evidence. She said some were based on media reports, which made it difficult for parliament to investigate further.

On the Eskom inquiry, she alleged that some in the ANC deemed it unnecessary because it would divide the ruling party.