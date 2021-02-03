Ivermectin still illegal for dispensing by unregistered professionals, warns health authority

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has warned that ivermectin is still illegal in SA for use in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 in humans, except by approved medical practitioners.

This comes after Sahpra's approval of the drug for controlled compassionate use for Covid-19 amid a legal battle with AfriForum, a doctor and two of his patients at the North Gauteng High Court.

Addressing parliament's health portfolio committee, the regulatory body warned that there was not enough scientific evidence around the use of the drug, both for safety and efficacy, to either treat or prevent Covid-19. The authority said there were only 10 medical practitioners approved to use the drug for Covid-19, but there was not enough data to prove whether it was safe or harmful.

The drug has been around for more than 40 years but only for use in animals.

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said the drug was also not available to buy over the counter.

“In terms of its purported indication for its use for preventing Covid-19, I have indicated that there is completely insufficient information and that's why this compassionate-use programme will enable us to get the data. And that's why there is a very stringent reporting mechanism,” she said.