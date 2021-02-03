Lindiwe Zulu awaits report on police water cannon used on grant recipients

The department of social development is still awaiting a report explaining what took place when police used a water cannon against vulnerable social grant applicants in Cape Town.

“I have not received a report because remember, I indicated in the last meeting that firstly, I made it clear that no order came from us, or from myself, or Sassa [South African Social Security Agency], for the police to spray water on anybody.

“I also did indicate that it is in our interest that people who come to our service points are taken care of and are treated well,” said minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Zulu, addressing a department of social development portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday, was referring to when police sprayed water on beneficiaries queuing to renew disability grants at Sassa's Bellville offices last month.

The committee sat to hear a presentation on a comprehensive action plan to address challenges pertaining to the lapsing of temporary disability grants, reapplications and overcrowding at Sassa offices.