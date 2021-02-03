Natasha Mazzone splits social media with vitamin D and beaches comment

DA MP Natasha Mazzone had social media buzzing on Tuesday, after her comments on vitamin D and the reopening of beaches.

It all started when Mazzone welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that some lockdown restrictions would be eased.

Among the changes were the unbanning of the sale of booze, reopening all beaches, and shortening the curfew from 11pm to 4am.

“These changes have been made possible by the significant reduction in Covid-19 hospital admissions across all provinces, reducing the pressure on beds and hospital personnel,” said Ramaphosa.

Taking to Twitter, Mazzone explained why she had been arguing for the reopening of beaches.

“Covid-19 hates vitamin D, which your body gets naturally from sunshine, you should be in open spaces with lots of fresh air. Our government closed beaches and parks and we all crammed into malls and tight spaces," she said.