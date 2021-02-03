Tea for two at Nkandla? Zuma and Malema chat 'of national importance'

Pambo told TimesLIVE: “It is a meeting of national importance and as a leader of society the commander in chief [Malema] will leader us appropriately.”

The EFF on Monday said that Zuma’s decision to defy the Constitutional Court was misguided, and called on him and his lawyers to reconsider the “ill-advised decision”.

The party said that while it agreed with Zuma that while it appeared the commission was being used in ANC factional battles with a mandate to apparently protect President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Pravin Gordhan, it believed Zuma nonetheless still needed to appear.

Zuma has said that his decision not to co-operate with the commission rested on his contention that its chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, was conflicted and biased, and should recuse himself.

Zuma has continued to maintain an earlier argument that his previous personal relationship with Zondo renders the deputy chief justice unfit to hear his evidence and so he will, therefore, not appear before him.

While confirming the meeting between the political rivals — who were once allies in the ANC — Pambo declined to speculate on the agenda.

“Let’s allow the CIC to meet Zuma. It’s an important meeting, that you’ve been privy to. It doesn’t mean we must now get into the gymnastics of the meeting,” he said.