Politics

Council of Churches 'deeply concerned' by Jacob Zuma's defiance

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
04 February 2021 - 16:19
Jacob Zuma's use of the term 'their law' is disturbing, says the SACC. File photo.
Jacob Zuma's use of the term 'their law' is disturbing, says the SACC. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has criticised former president Jacob Zuma's decision not to co-operate with the commission of inquiry into state capture, in defiance of a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

The council said in a statement on Thursday it was deeply concerned about the possible implications of Zuma's decision.

Mr Zuma claims that the law has been applied differently for him in what he refers to as the 'Zuma agenda'. South Africans have heard from witnesses at the Zondo commission, and at the very least, they require a response from Mr Zuma and his lawyers.

“It is about Mr Zuma to give the evidence and not leave without a response. It has nothing to do with the person of deputy chief justice [Raymond] Zondo. We still hope Mr Zuma will change his mind, for his sake and our sake, to use the opportunity afforded by the commission to explain himself,” said the council.

It said evidence from witnesses who testified at the commission would leave a permanent perception of Zuma’s involvement in corrupt activities against the state.

“His declaration of defiance against the commission is disappointing and regrettable for the people of SA.

“We are deeply concerned about where this might go and the possible dent in our national reconciliation journey, as well as respect for the law. Mr Zuma is an immediate past head of state and government, as well as the immediate past leader of the governing party.

'They've made it clear they are above the law & untouchable': Magashule trends for defending Zuma

Ace Magashule has come out guns blazing, slamming those calling for the removal of former president Jacob Zuma from the ruling party.
Politics
9 hours ago

His actions have an immediate and significant import arising from his very recent and residual hold on emotional political power. 

The SACC said though Zuma had the right to make his own decisions about dealing with what he perceived as injustice, defiance of the commission in the manner he did was illegal.

When he refers to South African law as 'their law' — those with whom he is at odds — he in one phrase polarises the country.
SA Council of Churches

Any South African acting like this would face serious consequences. Thus nobody should act in an illegal manner, and say, 'If this stance is considered a violation of their law, then let their law take its course.'

As South African churches we are very concerned about the expression 'their law', in Mr  Zuma’s statement. This is the immediate past president of the republic - the executive authority whose signature has for almost a decade confirmed all our law in the republic.

Zuma could not be outside the law and make it “their law” because nobody was above the law of the land.

When he refers to South African law as 'their law' — those with whom he is at odds — he in one phrase polarises the country into an 'us and them', a destabilising approach that can easily lead to polarisation and conflict in South African communities,” added the council.

We believe that there are other options that may be open to Mr Zuma, that the SACC would be willing to help explore with him as part of our appeal that, whatever route he takes, must not result in harmful results for SA and its millions of ordinary citizens.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State capture inquiry to lay criminal charge against Jacob Zuma

The state capture inquiry will open a criminal case against former president Jacob Zuma for failing to appear before it last month, and will consider ...
News
1 day ago

Tea for two at Nkandla? Zuma and Malema chat 'of national importance'

Zuma and the man who led the chants for him to 'pay back the money' over his Nkandla home are plotting a weekend meeting, seemingly at that same ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Zuma's 'barefaced effrontery' has gone too far, says Freedom Under Law

Freedom Under Law says former president Jacob Zuma has gone too far in his defiance of the Constitutional Court order that he must appear before the ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Booze ban set to be lifted this week, curfew eased and beaches reopened Politics
  2. ANC to discuss Zuma's defiance of ConCourt order to appear at Zondo commission Politics
  3. Simple as SABC: board spurns minister’s plea to rethink retrenchments Politics

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X