Malema and Zuma's 'tea party': Here's what Mzansi thinks could be on the agenda

04 February 2021 - 09:20
EFF leader Julius Malema has left many speculating about the agenda of his and former president Jacob Zuma's meeting set to take place over the weekend.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma have social media speculating about the agenda for their meeting which is expected to take place at Zuma's homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

Malema did the unexpected on Wednesday when he asked to meet Zuma over “tea” to discuss issues that are of “national importance”.

Just hours after sending the invitation, Zuma invited the firebrand leader to his home, saying: “Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup.”

Zuma and Malema have a long history in politics and have gone from being allies to rivals.

While the exchange sparked some hope among their supporters, ANC veteran Derek Hanekom was not pleased.

He responded to Zuma's tweet, saying: “What a joke! The man who called me an enemy agent for having coffee with Godrich Gardee now invites the president of the EFF to his home for tea!” 

Malema dismissed Hanekom's remark, saying his discussion with Zuma would be “a meeting of black people, if you don't mind.” 

Social media was filled with all kinds of theories and opinions about the meeting.

Some went as far as expressing their hope for a reunion between the two, repeating one of Malema's famous lines “there are no permanent enemies in politics”.

Others found it laughable that Malema asked to have tea with Zuma.

Here are some of the reactions:

