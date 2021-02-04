Malema and Zuma's 'tea party': Here's what Mzansi thinks could be on the agenda
EFF leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma have social media speculating about the agenda for their meeting which is expected to take place at Zuma's homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.
Malema did the unexpected on Wednesday when he asked to meet Zuma over “tea” to discuss issues that are of “national importance”.
@PresJGZuma can we please have tea urgently?— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021
Just hours after sending the invitation, Zuma invited the firebrand leader to his home, saying: “Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup.”
Zuma and Malema have a long history in politics and have gone from being allies to rivals.
While the exchange sparked some hope among their supporters, ANC veteran Derek Hanekom was not pleased.
He responded to Zuma's tweet, saying: “What a joke! The man who called me an enemy agent for having coffee with Godrich Gardee now invites the president of the EFF to his home for tea!”
What a joke! The man who called me an enemy agent for having coffee with Godrich Gardee now invites the President of the EFF to his home for tea! https://t.co/Ks8MkEJSS6— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) February 3, 2021
Malema dismissed Hanekom's remark, saying his discussion with Zuma would be “a meeting of black people, if you don't mind.”
Is a meeting of black people, if you don't mind,— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021
Social media was filled with all kinds of theories and opinions about the meeting.
Some went as far as expressing their hope for a reunion between the two, repeating one of Malema's famous lines “there are no permanent enemies in politics”.
Others found it laughable that Malema asked to have tea with Zuma.
Here are some of the reactions:
To be fair, if Julius Malema is secretly plotting with Mr Zuma they wouldn’t publicly advertise their top secret meetings on social media. 🇿🇦— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) February 3, 2021
When the red berets thought Malema hates Zuma now he asks for Tea meeting🤣 https://t.co/8yZ543Q3cm— Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana 🇿🇦 (@LaDumezulu) February 3, 2021
In case you missed it, ku zoba lit 👌🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Zuma #Malema pic.twitter.com/QE6MJmRCmG— Molmet (@MolmetNyadzan) February 3, 2021
Malema is on on record saying that in politics there are no permanent enemies or friends. EFF haters and twitter analysts w/o any educational background think there is something untoward between Malema and Zuma's meeting. They are still wet behind their ears, they will catch up!— Pan_Africanist (@Mutwanamba_SA) February 4, 2021
Malema going back to Zuma? Who knew😳 I am just blown away shame. It's like watching a thriller. Ke biaskop! 👏🏾👐🏾 https://t.co/0MaUtRaJoM— KHANYISA (@khanyie_sohoma) February 4, 2021
The ANC right now ... Malema and Zuma 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Ka7f8BkdpQ— Merriam 👑 (@MerriamMashishi) February 3, 2021
Good to see Zuma & Malema reaching out to each other. Absolutely perfect. The country is here because of the very same combo. May it be a fulfilling reunion.— Sir Kgauza wa Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) February 3, 2021
Why do I feel like Julius Malema wants to recruit Jacob Zuma to join his party? pic.twitter.com/TlFfmz3r6m— Nduduzo Simelane (@sdu_mpembe) February 3, 2021