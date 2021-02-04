'They've made it clear they are above the law & untouchable': Magashule trends for defending Zuma
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's public support for former president Jacob Zuma has seen him topping social media trends.
On Wednesday, Magashule came out guns blazing, slamming those calling for the removal of Zuma from the ruling party, saying they were seeking the media's attention.
Magashule said the ANC will not entertain calls for Zuma to be suspended from the party and that Zuma has done nothing wrong.
“What has Zuma done now? Just leave comrade Zuma alone. President Zuma is a South African. He has his own rights,” Magashule said.
Magashule's statement comes after Zuma publicly said he would defy a Constitutional Court order that he must appear before the state capture commission.
“No, why should we suspend a person who believes in what he believes in? Why should we call him into order when he's done nothing wrong?
“There is no structure of the ANC, be it a province or region, which can call for Zuma to be disciplined. They are out of order. They are populists who always try to do this, and the ANC is quiet about these populists who like to appear in the media.” Ace said
On social media, Magashule's stance on Zuma drew mixed reactions, with some saying the pair are “connected”.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said Magashule's position was a difficult job, because he doesn't have a view of his own, but "cant subvert principle for political expediency."
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
To be Anc SG is a difficult job you dont have a view of your own ,Gweede Mantashe did not agree with us on how we resloved on nkandla matters,But he will always defend anc desicions. SG cant subvert principle for political expediency.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 3, 2021
He may be our elected Secretary General, but on this he cannot be speaking for the ANC. It is very, very wrong to defy the laws of our land (enacted by Parliament in which our ANC is the majority), and to show disdain for the Constitutional Court. https://t.co/8PP38pNsnd— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) February 3, 2021
Ace Magashule be like : pic.twitter.com/ZsDh86xXQD— Andile Sikhakhane (@okaSikhakhane) February 3, 2021
Ace Magashule says Zuma has not done anything wrong by defying the apex court. But when the very same @Magashule_Ace needed employment, he took an oath to abide by the same Constitution for which today, he seems not to care for - when it is expedient for him to do so.— Thabo Moetji (@thabomoetji) February 3, 2021
Trust Ace Magashule to stand his ground and not shake when he's ambushed.— ThandekaLo (@ThandekaLo) February 3, 2021
If as Magashule says, it’s okay to disobey a ConCourt order, then surely it must then also be okay that we refuse to pay tax and we can ignore any order made in any court because we don’t believe it’s fair.— Joburg lawyer (@joburglawyer) February 3, 2021
I’m watching Ace Magashule and thinking to myself abantu abadala are just stubborn maan. Not what he said just his body language 😤— Yozana 🧘🏾♀️ (@Zamangwanya) February 3, 2021
These folks are frustrating, imagine having to deal with the whole lot on a regular basis 🥴
It is truly appalling to just sit and watch the likes of Ace Magashule and Zuma walk over our heads like they want. If the there’s one thing they have made clear to us is that: They are above the Law and are untouchable... and nobody can do anything about that! What a shame.— Kealeboga Mothobi (@_KealebogaMO) February 3, 2021
Ace Magashule Zuma is basically the constitution, he has his special right— @Iam_Bunny (@BunnyBSA) February 3, 2021