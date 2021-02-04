'They've made it clear they are above the law & untouchable': Magashule trends for defending Zuma

Magashule's statement comes after Zuma publicly said he would defy a Constitutional Court order that he must appear before the state capture commission.

“No, why should we suspend a person who believes in what he believes in? Why should we call him into order when he's done nothing wrong?

“There is no structure of the ANC, be it a province or region, which can call for Zuma to be disciplined. They are out of order. They are populists who always try to do this, and the ANC is quiet about these populists who like to appear in the media.” Ace said

On social media, Magashule's stance on Zuma drew mixed reactions, with some saying the pair are “connected”.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said Magashule's position was a difficult job, because he doesn't have a view of his own, but "cant subvert principle for political expediency."

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: