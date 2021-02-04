WATCH | ‘United States of Africa’- Mbuyiseni Ndlozi praises Thabo Mbeki's stance on African unity

A video of former president Thabo Mbeki speaking about a united Africa seems to have hit the right note with EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

This week, the outspoken MP took to Twitter to share a video of Mbeki urging Africans to see each other as one, despite borders.

“The notion of SA first, in terms of our continent, is illogical. It is completely illogical,” said Mbeki. “It is not possible for SA to approach the continent as though there is a dichotomy.”