Mbhazima Shilowa says Zuma and Malema meeting an 'indictment' of ANC top leadership
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has become the latest to weigh in on the meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema, to be held on Friday.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shilowa said the meeting between the two was an “indictment of the ruling party”.
“The forthcoming meeting between JZ and Juju, with the mayor [Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina] in attendance, is an indictment on the ANC, especially its top leadership. Once Zuma’s letter (on ConCourt ruling) went public, the leadership should have had a meeting and agreed to talk to him as the top six or send a delegation,” he wrote
By now they should have issued a statement to the membership on the party response. This would in turn avoid each branch, region and province lining up to condemn or support JZ. True they’re divided but should never let go of strategic leadership.— Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) February 4, 2021
Leader of society now tailing
Many were shocked when Malema reached out to former president Jacob Zuma via Twitter and asked to meet the former president for “tea”.
Zuma agreed, inviting him to Nkandla.
Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup. https://t.co/7Okdw94WAH— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 3, 2021
Malema said the meeting was “in the best interest of the country” and hinted that he would make his way to Nkandla this week. Masina will facilitate the meeting between Malema and Zuma.
Thank you Baba, I will make a plan to arrive, possibly this weekend. I will take it further with your young man @mzwandileMasina for final details. Thank you for accepting my request promptly. It is in the best interest of our country. 🙏🏿— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021
Masina said he would keep South Africans posted about the meeting between “the two men who contributed to the constitutional being of SA”.
Tea session of @PresJGZuma and @Julius_S_Malema will be interesting and I’m sure the two men who contributed to the constitutional being of SA will provide a grate insight of how mature our democracy has become. Count down starts now, keep you posted!!!!— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) February 3, 2021
Among critics of the meeting was Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib, who compared it to a pact between Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.
Malema dismissed him by saying “the pact” happened when president Cyril Ramaphosa became Zuma's deputy president.
You will be strong; the pact happened at Mangaung when your favourite became his deputy, or you conveniently forgot about it because it is working for you.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021