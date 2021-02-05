Politics

Mbhazima Shilowa says Zuma and Malema meeting an 'indictment' of ANC top leadership

05 February 2021 - 11:00
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says the meeting between Zuma and Malema means a defiance of the ANC. File photo.
Image: Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has become the latest to weigh in on the meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema, to be held on Friday.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shilowa said the meeting between the two was an “indictment of the ruling party”.

“The forthcoming meeting between JZ and Juju, with the mayor [Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina] in attendance, is an indictment on the ANC, especially its top leadership. Once Zuma’s letter (on ConCourt ruling) went public, the leadership should have had a meeting and agreed to talk to him as the top six or send a delegation,” he wrote

Many were shocked when Malema reached out to former president Jacob Zuma via Twitter and asked to meet the former president for “tea”.

Zuma agreed, inviting him to Nkandla.

Malema said the meeting was “in the best interest of the country” and hinted that he would make his way to Nkandla this week. Masina will facilitate the meeting between Malema and Zuma.

Masina said he would keep South Africans posted about the meeting between “the two men who contributed to the constitutional being of SA”. 

Among critics of the meeting was Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib, who compared it to a pact between Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

Malema dismissed him by saying “the pact” happened when president Cyril Ramaphosa became Zuma's deputy president.

Politics
Politics
Politics
Opinion & Analysis
