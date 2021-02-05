Mbhazima Shilowa says Zuma and Malema meeting an 'indictment' of ANC top leadership

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has become the latest to weigh in on the meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema, to be held on Friday.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shilowa said the meeting between the two was an “indictment of the ruling party”.

“The forthcoming meeting between JZ and Juju, with the mayor [Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina] in attendance, is an indictment on the ANC, especially its top leadership. Once Zuma’s letter (on ConCourt ruling) went public, the leadership should have had a meeting and agreed to talk to him as the top six or send a delegation,” he wrote