Mkhize explains why SA is paying more for the Covid-19 vaccine in comparison to other nations

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has explained why SA paid more for the Covid-19 vaccines in comparison to other countries.

Answering questions about vaccine pricing before the parliamentary portfolio commitee on health, Mkhize said the country paid a higher price because it was not involved in paying for vaccine development like other countries which had invested money for this purpose last year.

“The question of SA paying more ... There are some countries that got involved early to invest in the manufacturing of vaccines early enough, and therefore that was actually meaning that even when they had to purchase vaccines they would probably pay in addition to their vaccine development, and so on. That is what happens in the US and so on. That is what those prices ultimately become,” said Mkhize.