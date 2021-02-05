POLL | Should the state capture inquiry be granted another three-month extension?
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has filed an urgent application to extend the state capture inquiry by another three months, until the end of June.
The inquiry’s term was extended to the end of March after Zondo was granted a final extension last year.
In an affidavit this week, Zondo said the Covid-19 lockdown had an impact on the inquiry, which resulted in a three-month delay it could not have anticipated.
Zondo said even though the last extension was ordered by the court to be “final”, this should not tie the hands of the court.
He said factors had arisen that “were outside the control of the commission and could not have been anticipated at the time”.
Outstanding evidence still to be heard
Outstanding evidence still to be heard by the inquiry includes that of former president Jacob Zuma.
Despite a ruling by the Constitutional Court compelling Zuma to appear before the inquiry, he publicly vowed to defy the order and said he does not fear going to prison should his decision not to co-operate with it be considered a violation of the law.
Zuma is expected to appear before the inquiry on February 15. Should he not, he will not only be in breach of the Commissions Act but would also be in breach of an order of the highest court in the land.
Close to R800m spent on inquiry’s work
In December, Zondo revealed that nearly R800m had been spent on the inquiry and its work.
Zondo said a portion of the money spent would be repaid by consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
“When people look at the money spent on the inquiry, they need to remember the terms of reference are very wide,” he said.
“They also need to remember this is a very important inquiry and its work needs to be done properly.”