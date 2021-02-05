POLL | Should the state capture inquiry be granted another three-month extension?

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has filed an urgent application to extend the state capture inquiry by another three months, until the end of June.

The inquiry’s term was extended to the end of March after Zondo was granted a final extension last year.

In an affidavit this week, Zondo said the Covid-19 lockdown had an impact on the inquiry, which resulted in a three-month delay it could not have anticipated.

Zondo said even though the last extension was ordered by the court to be “final”, this should not tie the hands of the court.

He said factors had arisen that “were outside the control of the commission and could not have been anticipated at the time”.