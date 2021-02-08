ANC veterans call on all party members to co-operate with Zondo

Its statement comes a week after former president Jacob Zuma vowed to defy a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before the commission.

In a statement released by the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation last Monday, the former head of state said he did not fear going to prison should his decision to not co-operate with the inquiry be considered a violation of the law.

Days later, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule doubled down, criticising those who called for Zuma's suspension from the ANC, describing them as populists seeking the media's attention.

“What has Zuma done now? Just leave comrade Zuma alone. President Zuma is a South African. He has his own rights,” Magashule told journalists during a visit to the home of departed anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Rebecca Kotane.

On ANC credibility and integrity, the veterans league said it was recommitting itself to the implementation of the resolutions of the party's 54th national conference, which acknowledged that corruption, factionalism and dishonesty contradicted the party's mission and damaged its capacity to serve the people and to use the country’s resources to achieve development and transformation.

