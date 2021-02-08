Easy does it, say analysts as Ramaphosa prepares for Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his fifth state of the nation address this week, and analysts are suggesting that he stick to the basics.

This year's Sona will take place against the backdrop of a pandemic that has killed about 46,000 people in the country. It will be attended by less than 50 MPs in the chamber with none of the grandeur associated with the event.

The address, which sets out the government’s programme for the year, has over the years been criticised for being aspirational but without substance.

Ramaphosa's first Sona in February 2018 came two days after Jacob Zuma resigned. He was buoyed by the so-called “Ramaphoria” — a euphoria that came with his election as ANC president amid a promise of a new dawn.