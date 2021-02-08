Gigaba cleared: Mkhwebane says former minister did not abuse power in Gupta naturalisation

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, saying he did not abuse his powers by granting early naturalisation to his alleged acquaintance Ajay Gupta and other members of the controversial family.

However, she found Gigaba did breach the Executive Ethics Code by failing to table names in parliament, within 14 days of its sittings, of persons who were granted citizenship under exceptional circumstances in terms of the SA Citizenship Act.

On May 22 2015, department officials recommended that Gigaba consider granting Ajay and his family members certificates of naturalisation in terms of the citizenship act. This was based on the department officials’ motivation to Gigaba of, among other things, their family business, investments and other related activities in sectors of the SA economy, as well as the number of their employees and charitable contributions.

On May 30 2015, Gigaba approved the early naturalisation of Ajay and his family.

The public protector’s investigation followed a complaint by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu that Gigaba abused provisions of the act when he granted early naturalisation to the Gupta family.