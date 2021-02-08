Politics

Patricia de Lille's husband dies from long illness

'Our marriage was built from respect,' says public works minister

08 February 2021 - 11:14
Public works minister Patricia de Lille is mourning the death of her husband, Edwin, who died on Sunday evening. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Public works minister Patricia de Lille is mourning the death of her husband, Edwin, who succumbed to a long illness on Sunday evening.  

His death was confirmed by the family on Monday.

The pair were married for 49 years.

Paying tribute to her husband, De Lille described him as a loving father who supported her throughout her political career, giving her the freedom to fully pursue her work in serving the country.

“Our marriage was built on respect. Eddie was a true partner in the sense of the word and never stopped me from following my convictions. There was respect and support until his final days and I will miss him dearly.”    

Edwin leaves behind his wife and son, Alistair de Lille. 

