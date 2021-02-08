‘Propaganda’ or just a bit of fun? Mzansi weighs in on Mbalula's ‘old’ vaccine snap
An old picture of transport minister Fikile Mbalula being vaccinated had social media tongues wagging on Sunday and drew mixed reactions.
Mbalula posted the picture with the caption “vaccine”.
The picture caused a buzz among social media users who suspected Mbalula was receiving the Covid-19 vaccine which arrived in the country last week.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mbalula said the picture was “old” and he was to encourage people to have Covid-19 vaccinations when they become available.
“It is an old pic. Humorous,” said Mbalula.
“I was vaccinated for yellow fever many times.”
Here is a snapshot of some reactions to the pic.:
Are you a front line worker? Politicians should be last in the line to get these vaccines - all SA would be vaccinated quickly then. #vaccine #COVID19Vaccination— Dominique dHotman (@dhotman) February 7, 2021
I wouldn't post this if I were u (even as a joke) since the first batch of vaccines is for health workers and youre definitely not one— Zizzy (@J0zigirl) February 7, 2021
As a cabinet minister this lie &propaganda is uncalled for, it's very dangerous Mbaks..I know among many SAns there are those for the vaccine and against, but this is not how you persuade those against by lying. Its common knowledge that the vaccine is still undergoing QC test🤔— Asanda Blekiwe (@blekiwea) February 7, 2021
I don’t believe or trust this pic— Mimi (@angel_eyes0786) February 7, 2021
Seeing is not always believing!
Not even the nurse had a mask!
How fake