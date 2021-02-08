Politics

‘Propaganda’ or just a bit of fun? Mzansi weighs in on Mbalula's ‘old’ vaccine snap

08 February 2021 - 09:01
Some social media users questioned why transport minister Fikile Mbalula received the Covid-19 vaccine before health workers, but he clarified it was a picture of him receiving a jab against yellow fever.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

An old picture of transport minister Fikile Mbalula being vaccinated had social media tongues wagging on Sunday and drew mixed reactions.

Mbalula posted the picture with the caption “vaccine”.

The picture caused a buzz among social media users who suspected Mbalula was receiving the Covid-19 vaccine which arrived in the country last week.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mbalula said the picture was “old” and he was to encourage people to have Covid-19 vaccinations when they become available.

“It is an old pic. Humorous,” said Mbalula.

“I was vaccinated for yellow fever many times.”

Here is a snapshot of some reactions to the pic.: 

