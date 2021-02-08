Tea with Zuma: a timeline of events that have had SA talking

Neither EFF leader Julius Malema nor former president Jacob Zuma has disclosed the agenda of the meeting that held the attention of South Africans since Wednesday last week.

Malema tweeted Zuma and asked to urgently meet him over tea. The meeting request came after the former president’s refusal to appear at the state capture inquiry due to his “relationship” with deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, the chairperson of the inquiry.

Two weeks ago the Constitutional Court ruled that should Zuma fail to appear and testify before the inquiry on February 15 without any sound cause, he would be in breach of the commission’s act and the ruling by the apex court.

Speculation brewed about whether Malema sought to convince Zuma to reconsider his stance on the inquiry.

Last year Zuma called for Zondo to recuse himself as inquiry chairperson after he accused the judge of bias.