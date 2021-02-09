SA showers Patricia de Lille with support after husband's death

Public works minister Patricia de Lille has been flooded with messages of condolences and support from scores of South Africans after she announced the death of her husband, Edwin on Monday.

Edwin died on Sunday after a long illness.

The minister described her late husband of 49 years as a loving father and husband who supported her in all her endeavours.

“Our marriage was built on respect. Eddie was a true partner in the sense of the word and never stopped me from following my convictions. There was respect and support until his final days and I will miss him dearly.”

The couple had one child.

De Lille's department said it was shocked by the news, and commended the minister for her commitment to her work despite her husband's illness.

“The news has come as a great shock to all of us who never saw Minister de Lille's strength and commitment to her work wavering during this time of her husband's illness. She continued to display the utmost diligence and professionalism in her work,” it said.

Politicians, friends and average South Africans filled social media with messages for the minister, offering their condolences.