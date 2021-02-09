Politics

SA showers Patricia de Lille with support after husband's death

09 February 2021 - 07:00
Public works minister Patricia de Lille is mourning the death of her husband, Edwin, who died on Sunday evening. File photo.
Public works minister Patricia de Lille is mourning the death of her husband, Edwin, who died on Sunday evening. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Public works minister Patricia de Lille has been flooded with messages of condolences and support from scores of South Africans after she announced the death of her husband, Edwin on Monday. 

Edwin died on Sunday after a long illness.

The minister described her late husband of 49 years as a loving father and husband who supported her in all her endeavours.

“Our marriage was built on respect. Eddie was a true partner in the sense of the word and never stopped me from following my convictions. There was respect and support until his final days and I will miss him dearly.” 

The couple had one child.

De Lille's department said it was shocked by the news, and commended the minister for her commitment to her work despite her husband's illness.

“The news has come as a great shock to all of us who never saw Minister de Lille's strength and commitment to her work wavering during this time of her husband's illness. She continued to display the utmost diligence and professionalism in her work,” it said.

Politicians, friends and average South Africans filled social media with messages for the minister, offering their condolences.

Patricia de Lille's husband dies from long illness

Public works minister Patricia de Lille is mourning the death of her husband, Edwin, who succumbed to a long illness on Sunday evening.
Politics
22 hours ago

De Lille takes flak over handling of Beitbridge border fence 'corruption'

The department of public works has been criticised over its treatment of Magwa Construction, the company involved in the controversial Beitbridge ...
Politics
2 months ago

TOM EATON | The righteous outrage over De Lille is written in the stars

She wasted mere squillions, but the political druids of SA have seen a great political constellation lifting above the horizon
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics
  2. Why didn’t you stop the rot, ANC? Zondo reads party the riot act Politics

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X