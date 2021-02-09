'We will support Zuma until death do us part': MKMVA heads to Nkandla

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) will visit former president Jacob Zuma at Nkandla on Thursday to show their unwavering support for his defiance campaign.

“As MKMVA, we had taken a resolution a long time ago in 2007 that we will support him up until death do us part because we feel very strong that he has been a target,” MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said on Tuesday.

Their visit comes a few days after EFF leader Julius Malema and his delegation met Zuma over tea. Sources close to the meeting, which the EFF described as “nice, hot and sweet”, said it was planned in advance.

Sources told the Sunday Times the meeting — facilitated by staunch Zuma supporters Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa — was part of a strategy pursued by “progressive forces” led by a faction opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.